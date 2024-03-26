Bailey Atkinson detective urges parents to have 'frank discussions' with children carrying knives

The teenagers are facing over 100 years in prison between them and Detective Inspector Jim Mahon warned that is the end result of youngsters playing with knives.

The seven were carrying Rambo knives, machetes and blades which they inflicted 30 injuries on the 23-year-old on January 28, last year.

Parents or carers should have "frank" discussions with children who carry knives and if seriously concerned contact the police about their behaviour.

DI Mahon said: "I encourage parents to have frank discussions with their children if they believe they are getting into crime or are carrying a knife.