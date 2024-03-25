Cash taken during early morning burglary in Dudley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Intruders forced their way into a store in Sedgley Road, Woodsetton, at around 3.30am on March 21.

Upon entering the premises, they made off with cash.

It is believed the burglary took place at a Co-op Food store.

Cash was taken during the burglary at a store on Sedgley Road, Woodsetton. Photo: Google

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out other enquiries to identify who was responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/331955/24.