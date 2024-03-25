Appeal launched for help finding wanted man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Police have launched the appeal for help finding Mitchell Downes, who is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

The force has asked that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the 32-year-old, they should get in touch by calling 999.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Mitchell Downes?

"The 32-year-old is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

"If you have any information on where he might be, please call 999 and quote 20/331074/24."