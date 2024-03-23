Express & Star
Rogue builder must repay vulnerable victim £30,000 for shoddy roof repairs

A rogue trader who fleeced a vulnerable man out of cash for shoddy roof repairs must pay him back more than £30,000.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published
Nathan Lee is confronted by Dudley Trading Standards officers after conning a pensioner out of cash

The work carried out to the semi-detached house in Dumbleberry Avenue, Sedgley, was of such poor standard that the botched roof will need to be replaced at an estimated cost of £10,500.

Builder Nathan Lee, 34, of Tipton, appeared at a proceeds of crime hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court sitting at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterdayon Friday(22) in relation to the case.

