Rogue builder must repay vulnerable victim £30,000 for shoddy roof repairs
A rogue trader who fleeced a vulnerable man out of cash for shoddy roof repairs must pay him back more than £30,000.
The work carried out to the semi-detached house in Dumbleberry Avenue, Sedgley, was of such poor standard that the botched roof will need to be replaced at an estimated cost of £10,500.
Builder Nathan Lee, 34, of Tipton, appeared at a proceeds of crime hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court sitting at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterdayon Friday(22) in relation to the case.