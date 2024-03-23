Man, 33, appears in court charged over industrial scale cannabis farm in the Black Country
A man has appeared before a judge charged over the alleged discovery of an industrial scale cannabis farm in the Black Country.
Plus
Published
Meta Alban, 33, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court sitting at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday charged with one count of cannabis production and one count of electricity abstraction.
No pleas were taken from Italian national Meta at the hearing, who spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear the proceedings held via prison video link.