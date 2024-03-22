Man charged with attempted murder after Smethwick stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Smethwick.
By Lauren Hill
Published
A man in his 30s was found with stab wounds in Victoria Park on August 19 last year.
A 22-year-old man was detained and a knife recovered after officers on patrol in Cape Hill last week acted on immediate information connected to the incident.
The man was charged with attempted murder from last August as well as the possession of a knife last Thursday.