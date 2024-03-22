Man arrested over alleged terrorism offences
A man has been charged with preparing for acts of terrorism, after being arrested in Birmingham.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Jason Savage, aged 34, was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU on March 14.
Savage, of Small Heath, was last night charged with an offence under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act – being engaged in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism.
He was remanded in custody and was due to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday.