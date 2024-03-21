Two teenage boys arrested after robbery in Stafford

At around 8.50pm on Monday, officers got a call saying that someone was being attacked by a small group of teenagers in an alleyway near Meadow Road.

The victim, a teenage boy, suffered injuries to his face and head in the incident.

He wasn’t seriously injured but was left shaken after what happened.

The suspects took the victim’s bag and mobile phone.

Staffordshire Police has been looking over CCTV and speaking to people who were in the area at the time to find out more about what happened.

Two boys, both 16 and from Stafford, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 674 of March 18, or message officers using live chat on the force's website.