Police want to speak to this woman after man was glassed with broken bottle in Dudley

West Midlands Police has asked for help in identifying a person officers want to talk to in relation to an assault on Friday, February 2.

A man received "significant injuries" after being struck with a broken glass bottle in Market Place, Dudley.

Investigators have now released images of a woman they suspect was involved in the assault, appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this person? We want to speak to her after a man was assaulted in Dudley last month.

"At 11.30pm on Friday, February 2, a disorder occurred in Market Place, Dudley, during which a man was injured after being struck with a broken glass bottle."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police via the 101 number, or alternatively through the Live Chat service on the force website, quoting log 20/201961/24.