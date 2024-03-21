Park stabbing victim recognised man accused of attacking him - court hears

Ibrahim Ahmed and two relatives were left with serious stab injuries when they were struck with knives and machetes and punched and kicked in Palfrey Park in Walsall on May 1 last year.

He told Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday that as a result of his injuries he was flown by air ambulance to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Giving evidence Mr Ahmed said the violence happened when defendant Adam Sidat approached to ask his cousin Bilal if he took something from someone. Mr Ahmed said Bilal replied that he did not know what Sidat was talking about.