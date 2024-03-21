Man arrested after cash taken from city mosque

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to the mosque on Stratford Road at around 2.40am on Wednesday.

An intruder had made his way into the building before making off with cash.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting 20/335454/24.