Man accused of drug driving in ice cream van says he was actually in the back serving
A man accused of driving an ice cream van while on drugs has claimed he was actually in the back of the van serving at the time.
By Rob Smith
Michael Cresswell, aged 39, denies drug driving relating to a Ford Transit ice cream van. It is alleged to have happened in Thieves Lane, Shrewsbury, on May 9 last year.
Cresswell, of Valley Road in Cradley Heath, will go on trial for a single count of driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug in his system.