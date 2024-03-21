Dealer jailed after police seize guns and drugs in raid on Wolverhampton home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from the priority crime team at West Midlands Police, acting on local intelligence, swooped on a property in Whitmore Reans on the evening of November 21 last year.

Jahshaun Hodge was found in the kitchen and detained.

As officers searched the property they discovered two viable pistols in one of the bedrooms.

In the living room and kitchen, quantities of drugs were discovered and seized, along with a number of mobile phones, drug dealing paraphernalia and cash.

Hodge, of Chester Street, admitted two charges of possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

On Friday the 24-year-old was jailed for seven years and two months at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

DC Sean Lowe, of the major crime unit, said: "Not only is this a positive result with a dealer locked up for a number of years, but we have also removed firearms from the streets.

"This was an excellent joint effort between the major crime unit and the local priority crime team to target and disrupt the supply of drugs which we know so often bring violence and misery to our communities."