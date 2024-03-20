Pictured: Faces of eight suspects on West Midlands Police's wanted list this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The force has issued several appeals already this March as officers attempt to track down the men and women in the region who are wanted on suspicion of a range of crimes – from assault to kidnapping to making threats to kill.

These are the suspects who police are still trying to find as of March 19, 2024.

John Jack Boyle

Police issued an appeal to find the 27-year-old, from Birmingham, on March 19.

He is wanted on suspicion of rape.

Anyone with information over his whereabouts should call 999 and quote 20/279584/23.

Adam Hodgetts

Police issued an appeal to find the 29-year-old, from Birmingham, on March 15.

He is wanted on suspicion of assaulting a woman in her Walsall home in June last year.

Anyone who sees him should call 101 or get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting crime reference 20/516190/23.

Jason O’Farrell

Police issued an appeal to find the 19-year-old on March 15.

He is wanted on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 or contact West Midlands Police on its website via Live Chat quoting 20/712802/23.

Alex Byrne

Police issued an appeal to find the 38-year-old, from Birmingham, on March 14.

He is wanted in connection with making threats to kill and causing criminal damage.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/283603/24.

Sean Feeney

Police issued an appeal to find the 35-year-old, from Walsall, on March 14.

He is wanted on suspicion of kidnapping and a theft in Wolverhampton earlier in the month.

Anyone who sees him should call 101 or get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website quoting 20/297668/24.

Stacey Wheeler

Police issued an appeal to find Wheeler on March 13.

She is wanted after a robbery in Tipton on November 4 in which a man was assaulted and money stolen from his address.

Wheeler is said to have links across the Black Country.

Anyone who sees her should call 999 quoting crime number 20/963857/23.

Richard Preston

Police issued an appeal to find the 35-year-old, who also goes by the name of Richard Wood, on March 13.

He is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license conditions.

Anyone with information over his whereabouts should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or call 101.

Marco Ballesteros-Bastellas

Police issued an appeal to find the 51-year-old on March 13.

He is wanted on suspicion of burgling a property in Sandwell in September last year.

Anyone who sees him should call 101 or contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, quoting crime reference 20/807103/23.