Three on trial for Walsall park triple stabbing that left victims in hospital

Awais Butt, Adam Sidat and Fidal Butt are on trial after being accused of wounding the victims in an alleged machete attack in Walsall's Palfrey Park on May 1 last year, prompting West Midlands Police to impose a two-day dispersal order.

The victims, then aged 28, 26 and 25, suffered profuse bleeding, one suffered open wounds to the skull, cuts to his thigh and abdomen while another suffered cuts to his neck and arm. They were so badly hurt, the emergency services took them all to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Miss Cathlyn Orchard, prosecuting, told Wolverhampton Crown Court: "On May 1 last year three young men were attacked in Palfrey Park in Walsall by a group of males using knives and machetes. It was a vicious attack."