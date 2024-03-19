Man pleads guilty to murdering wife at their Bilston home

Rajveer Mahey, 39, of Park Meadow Avenue in the Stowlawn area of Bilston pleaded guilty to the murder of Kamaljeet Mahey on December 15 last year.

Police were called to the family's home in Park Meadow Avenue, just before 7am after reports that a woman had been found with stab injuries at the property.

Mrs Mahey, aged her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency staff.

Judge Michael Chambers KC set a sentencing hearing for next month. The plea was entered at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.