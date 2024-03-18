Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has launched an appeal for information after an incident in Heantun Croft, Bushbury Road, Wolverhampton, on Wednesday, March 13.

The appeal comes after police received a number of calls telling them about a disturbance, with officers looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and might have information.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "We received a number of calls telling us about a disturbance and we're looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at that time who might have seen something.

"We want to make sure those involved are safe and well and are keen to see any doorbell or dashcam footage."

Officers have asked anyone who know the man, or saw anything suspicious in that are that night, to contact them via their 101 number, or alternative through the Live Chat service on their website quoting log number 5266 of 13 March.