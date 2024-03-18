Three men arrested after pick-up truck stolen near Staffordshire village and dumped in Stourport

Staffordshire Police were called at 10am on March 14 to reports that a Toyota Hilux had been taken from near the A458, close to Enville.

The truck was later found by West Mercia Police officers in Stourport.

A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Wolverhampton, and a 26-year-old man from Tipton were all arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

The trio have been released on conditional bail whilst police continue with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 233 of March 14, or via Live Chat on the force's website.

To speak anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.