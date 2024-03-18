Gurpreet Singh of Wildwood, Woodside, Telford, was brought to court for unlawful private hire activity.

Singh, operating under a driver badge issued by Wolverhampton City Council, was found guilty on March 14 of plying for hire without valid insurance. It was brought to light during an enforcement exercise conducted on November 27 of 2022.

During a partnership exercise with Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police, Singh accepted an un-booked fare outside Pussycats in Tan Bank, Wellington. Subsequently, Mr Singh agreed to transport undercover officers to a pre-arranged location, thus violating private hire regulations.

Telford & Wrekin Council deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement Councillor Richard Overton said: “Operations like this are just a small part of the work carried out by our Safer Telford teams as part of the council wider ambition to make Telford and Wrekin a cleaner and safer place to live.

“Thanks to all partners involved for their efforts in bringing this case to justice.”

Singh has been fined £346. Additionally, costs amounting to £2,525 have been awarded to the council and Singh must also pay a victim surcharge of £138. He must pay the full £3,009 within 28 days, and eight penalty points were endorsed on his licence.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change for Wolverhampton Council, said: "Wolverhampton Council is committed to supporting Telford & Wrekin Council with these enforcement exercises. Public safety is of paramount importance.

"As a result of the court hearing, we will now be reviewing Mr Singh’s driver’s licence. As a result, his licence may be revoked.”

Councillor Overton added: “We will continue to work diligently alongside law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with regulations and safeguard the interests of our community.”

Complaints about Telford & Wrekin Council licensed drivers can be made online at telford.gov.uk/cabsafe.