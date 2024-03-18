Police confirm probe into fire that destroyed three cars and left residents 'terrified'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police officers were called to Galton Road, Smethwick, at around 1am on Friday, March 15

On arrival, they and firefighters found three vehicles ablaze in an incident which has left people "terrified".

Fire investigators have since confirmed the blaze was started deliberately, leading to police asking anyone with information to get in touch with them.

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation into the incident

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called to an address in Galton Road, Smethwick, at around 1am on Friday, March 15, to reports of a vehicle fire.

"After an initial investigation with fire colleagues, we discovered that three vehicles had been affected by the fire that was confirmed to have been started deliberately.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the details."

Sandwell councillor, Jay Anandou, said the incident has left residents terrified.

He said: "We have had a few car thefts here and like that, this sort of thing is completely out of control of the residents in this area.

"I went there and the charred vehicles are still there. There are various speculation from residents who are obviously terrified about what has happened. The residents really need to know what is happening, we need this to be dealt with."

Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch with police via their 101 number, or alternatively through their Live Chat service on their website, quoting 121 of 15 March.