Watch: Police issue new footage of violence before Aston Villa match in bid to find suspects

The new video was released as officers launched a new appeal for information to help find four men who were still wanted over the disorder on November 30 last year which broke out before Aston Villa's UEFA Conference League tie against Polish side Legia Warsaw.

Officers helped to quell the incident, containing and dispersing away fans from outside the ground. However, they were subjected to 90 minutes of sustained violence.

The video shows a group of fans kicking a flare that was placed near the crowd, before throwing it towards police, who could be seen trying to contain the disorder.

Police are looking for information relating to these men, who were seen taking part in the violence last year

Detective Sergeant James Birtles, from the team set up to investigate the violence, said: "The disorder that happened that evening was absolutely horrendous.

"We’ve spent hundreds of hours watching CCTV, body-worn video and drone footage, and taken hundreds of statements from officers about the violence they faced."

Officers want to locate four men who are still wanted over the disorder, with investigators asking for help from anyone with information.

DS Birtles continued: "Since the disorder, we've made three more arrests, in Bristol, Somerset and Leicester. Those men have been bailed while we liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service and seek charges.

"We’re now asking for the public’s help in identifying these four men who we suspect may have been involved in the disorder on the night.

"It’s not clear if they are based in the UK or abroad, and we are continuing to work with law enforcement agencies in Poland and beyond as our work to bring people to justice continues."

Four men are still awaiting trial for offences including violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker. Five officers, who police dogs and two police horses sustained minor injuries during the disruption.

One man, who was arrested on the night has already been convicted of possessing drugs, while another was convicted of carrying a knife and given a four-year football banning order.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police via the Live Chat service on their website, or alternatively by calling 101, quoting 20/968885/23.