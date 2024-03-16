Staffordshire man among three facing trial over alleged right-wing terror plot

Counter-terrorism police arrested Christopher Ringrose, 33, from Cannock in Staffordshire; Brogan Stewart, 24, from Wakefield; and Marco Pitzettu, also 24, from Derby; on February 20 following a probe into suspected “extreme right-wing activity”.

The men were each charged with preparing or assisting another to commit acts of terrorism.

Prosecutors allege the trio had identified the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds as a potential target, manufactured an FGC 9 semi-automatic firearm, and acquired instructions on how to assemble a 3D-printed firearm.

They also allegedly obtained extreme right-wing texts, joined extreme right-wing chat forums, and distributed information on firearms and ammunition.

On Friday, they appeared via video link at the Old Bailey in London to confirm their names and dates of birth.

Stewart and Pitzettu watched proceedings from HMP Doncaster, while Ringrose appeared from HMP Leeds.

They were not asked to enter pleas.

A trial of up to 10 weeks is set to begin at Sheffield Crown Court on March 3 2025.