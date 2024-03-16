Man to appear before magistrates charged with knife offence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A man was arrested after a stolen vehicle was allegedly discovered. He was charged for possession of a bladed article in a public place, and will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on April 2.

Another man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following an alleged stop and search incident where of more than 40 wraps of heroin were found as part of Operation Elevate. He has not been charged to date.

Insp Libby Neal-Hewitt, of West Midlands Police's Project Guardian Investigation Team in Birmingham, said: “Our dedicated task force is committed to tackling serious youth violence and knife crime remains a priority for the force.

“We have also been given extra powers as part of a national pilot to tackle knife crime, including serious reduction orders. There are consequences to carrying, and using a knife and we routinely prosecute those armed with a weapon and put them behind bars.

"Our teams also work with the Violence Reduction Partnership and schools to help divert young people from crime and anti-social activities. Our work is ongoing and it's important we all play a part in continuing to reduce violence."

The arrests were made following an operation in George Street in the Washwood Heath area of the city on March 14.