Majid Iqbal, Muhammad Iqbal, Hina Naz, Fatima Aamir and were all found guilty following a trial last year of offering counterfeit Apple and Samsung phone accessories and nail polish for sale online via enterprises linked to them, generating a substantial business.

The defendants, all members of the same family, claimed that they believed the items were genuine when they set up the lucrative operation.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday all four, of Akron Drive, in Oxley, were sentenced for the counterfeiting conspiracy in a case brought by the city council's trading standards unit.

The operation came to light when a consignment of some 1,400 suspected counterfeit Sky remote controls was seized at the DHL depot in Telford on December 6, 2017.