'Dangerous' sex attacker found guilty of string of vile crimes in Wolverhampton

Fawad Hakimi had denied the offences but was convicted by a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday after the women he attacked bravely gave evidence.

The 29-year-old was arrested just days after he attempted to rape a woman after breaking into her Wednesfield home in August of last year.

Investigators recovered a jacket from nearby bushes during a search of the area and a cigarette butt found at the scene.

The items were forensically examined and DNA from them matched Hakimi's.

He was also identified after he used a bank card he had stolen from the woman's house at a shop in Wolverhampton.

That forensic evidence also linked him to a sexual assault which took place just days earlier, when he attacked another woman as she walked towards her home in Wednesfield.

The court heard from a third woman who he had raped and sexually assaulted near to his home in Merridale Street, Wolverhampton, in April of last year.

With the support of specialist officers at West Midlands Police, the women were able to help in compiling a compelling case against Hakimi.

They were able to give their evidence via a video recording which was played to the court.

Hakimi was found guilty of rape, attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault, fraud and burglary.

Fawad Hakimi

He was also found guilty of theft after stealing some earphones from a car he'd broken into.

Hakimi was remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing on April 12.

DC Harriet Griffin, from the West Midlands Police public protection unit, said: "Forensic expertise played a vital role in this case but it these courageous women who have helped convict a dangerous sexual attacker.

"We were able to support them through the process, the investigation and the legal hearings, but it is their bravery which has brought this man to justice.

"We are grateful to them, and women like them, who are so vital in helping in bringing such offenders before the courts.

"We can only hope that this conviction will bring them some peace and comfort."

DC Daniel Foley added: "We will always listen to victims and ensure that they are supported throughout the court process."

Anyone who has been a victim of rape can contact West Midlands Police on the force's website.