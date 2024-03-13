Three man arrested on suspicion of robbery offences as part of crackdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have confirmed that three men have been arrested following separate incidents in West Bromwich and Birmingham on Tuesday night.

The arrests come as part of Operation Ruby, an operation by the force to tackle robbery offences across the West Midlands.

The first offence saw a 25-year-old man from Walsall arrested after a man was robbed of his jewellery and AirPods following being pushed to the ground at the junction of Fountain Lane and Bromford Lane in West Bromwich.

The other incident saw a man escape an attempted robbery on Corporation Street in Birmingham after being approached by two men who asked for a cigarette and, after he denied them, threatened him with a knife and chased him.

Two men aged 33 and 40-years-old were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, with all three men currently remaining in custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have made a number of arrests in the last 24 hours as we continue to tackle robbery offences in the West Midlands.

"A man has been arrested after a robbery in West Bromwich last night (12 March).

"The victim was pushed to the floor and his jewellery and AirPods were taken.

"The incident happened on the junction of Fountain Lane and Bromford Lane at around 7pm.

"Officers arrested a 25-year-old man from Walsall on suspicion of robbery.

"We have also arrested two men after an attempted robbery on Corporation Street, Birmingham last night.

"The victim was asked by two men if he had a cigarette and when he denied he was threatened and chased with a knife.

"Officers have arrested two men, aged 33 and 40 on suspicion of attempted robbery.

"A knife has also been recovered and all people arrested remain in custody for questioning.

"Reducing offences of robbery is a force priority here in the West Midlands and we are running Operation Ruby to tackle those committing crime.

"We are also working hard to spread crime prevention messaging across the region so people can take all reasonable steps possible to help keep themselves and their belongings safe.

"If you would like to read more advice, or if you need to report something being stolen to us, visit our dedicated page or call 101."