Jury sent out to deliberate verdicts in Bailey Atkinson murder trial

The nine week trial at Nottingham Crown Court will determine whether nine teenagers will found be guilty or not guilty of murder.

Mr Justice Goss told the jury they will need to return with unanimous verdicts on all nine defendants.

He said: "You are under no pressure for time to come to a verdict.

"At the moment I can only accept unanimous verdicts on each defendant."

He added: "When in the jury room you should respect each others opinions, you should respect each others viewpoints, everyone should be allowed to speak."

The judge also told the jury to follow his directions when it came to the legal definition of murder and manslaughter.

Bailey Atkinson, 23, was stabbed to death in Walsall town centre on January 28, last year after being cornered by a gang of youths.

The jury heard he suffered more than 60 separate injuries and were shown extensive CCTV footage of the fatal attack from various cameras.

Ronan McCulloch, 19, of Livingstone Road; Sonny Loveridge, 19, of Irvine Road; Benjamin Wilkes, 18, of Guild Avenue, all Bloxwich; Nvaah Whitter, 18, of Innovation Way, Beechdale; Patrick Brookes, 18, of Hunter Crescent, Harden; two 16-year-olds; a 17-year-old, all from Walsall, and another 17-year-old, from Marston Green, Birmingham, who cannot be named, all deny murder.