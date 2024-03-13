Hit-and-run murder trial told of driver's decision to brake before collision with father-in-law

Thomas Connors, aged 62, known as Tommy, died after allegedly being struck by a Mercedes estate driven by William Connors during a confrontation in Compton Road, Wolverhampton, on September 11 last year.

Connors, aged 27, known as Bill, is on trial for his murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court and elected not to give defence evidence on the witness stand. However, his police interviews in the aftermath of the fatal collision in which he thought the older man would "move" out of the way and that he "panicked" did not stop at the scene.

Giving his closing speech to jurors defence barrister Mr Michael Duck KC said: "He handed himself in and he was interviewed on two occasions. You will have opportunities to listen to them when you retire.

"He was criticised for not giving evidence in this case. You may feel that it's understandably human nature. there are family members present and you may think this is very difficult for him.