Harleigh Hepworth: Second teen before crown court judge charged with murder of 17-year-old

Harleigh, of Staffordshire, was found with stab wounds in West Park in Park Road West, Wolverhampton, on March 7 at around 4pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday a 17-year-old, who cannot be identified due to being under 18, appeared at the city's crown court charged with murder.

He spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the proceedings. No pleas were taken at the video link hearing before Judge Michael Chambers KC.

The previous day a 16-year-old from the Birmingham area appeared also charged with Harleigh's murder.