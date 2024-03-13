Appeal for help finding man wanted by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have released a photo of Richard Preston as part of an appeal to the public for help finding the 35-year-old.

The force said he was wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions and said that he also went by the name Richard Wood.

It asked that if anyone knew where he was, they should get in contact by Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Richard Preston?

"The 35-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license conditions.

"Preston also goes by the name of Richard Wood.

"If you have any information, please contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101."