Murdering rapist who stamped Wolverhampton father to death handed extra jail time after 'error'

Carl Ellitts murdered Roy Deeley-Price on May 29 last year over £10 after a four-day rampage which involved violent robberies and four rapes.

Ellitts, 26, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to murder and four robberies but forced his two female victims to testify against him during a trial in which he was found guilty of counts of rape.

In February, at Wolverhampton Crown Court, he was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 27 years for the murder of 48-year-old Deeley-Price.

Carl Ellitts murdered Roy Deeley-Price

Justice Mary Stacey also sentenced Ellitts to 10 years for each of the counts of rape, to run concurrently, and another 10 years for robbery and assault offences, also to run concurrent to his 27 year life sentence.

But his case was brought back to court yesterday after it emerged a mistake in his sentence had been made.