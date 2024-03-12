Remy Gordon, Kami Carpenter and Reegan Anderson are alleged to have killed Cody Fisher during a fight on a dance floor at Birmingham’s Crane nightclub on Boxing Day 2022 in “awful revenge” for an incident two days earlier.

Mr Fisher, a 23-year-old former Birmingham City academy member who also played for Stourbridge, Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting, died from a stab wound.

Carpenter, 22, Gordon, 23, and 19-year-old Anderson all deny murdering Mr Fisher.

Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and Carpenter and Anderson, both of no fixed address, also deny a charge of affray.

The jury in the case at Birmingham Crown Court has now started deliberating.