West Midlands Police confirm increase in resources in Halesowen after leaked data

Halesowen North Councillor Parmjit Sahota, after being given leaked data about the number of bobbies on the beat, discovered West Midlands Police's website claims about officers and PCSOs working in the town were wrong.

West Midlands Police investigated the claims and responded by increasing the number of officers and PCSOs on the town's neighbourhood team.

Superintendent Gill, from Dudley Police, told the Express & Star the police acted on the data provided by Councillors Sahota and Hilary Bills.

She said: “We identified the challenges in Halesowen, which local councillors had highlighted to us.

"We know that people want to see more officers patrolling their neighbourhoods and through our Workforce Strategy Group, which looks at our staffing resource."

“We’re pleased to report that three newly recruited PCSOs are due to start with the Halesowen team once they’re through their training period."

And Superintendent Gill announced the neighbourhood team will be further increased next month.

She said: "They’ll be joining the neighbourhood sergeant and her team of four constables, which will be further bolstered by another constable in April. “The recruitment, retention and deployment of officers is regularly reviewed across the force area.

"We welcome the opportunity to discuss our workforce plans and local policing priorities with councillors, partners and the wider community.”

Councillor Sahota welcomed West Midlands Police's response to their campaign.

He said: "Over several years we held regular meetings with the Halesowen Neighbourhood policing team and senior Dudley officers. The meetings have been productive in highlighting resident’s concerns such as anti-social behaviour, speeding traffic and drug related issues.

"Concerns were also raised with the Chief Inspector about the ongoing understaffing of the Halesowen Neighbourhood policing team compared to other parts of Dudley. I was sent confidential data about the police numbers in Halesowen.

"Recently this was brought to the attention of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster and the Chief Inspector for Dudley Police, Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg."

Parmjit added: “This is great news following our campaign highlighting the understaffing for our ward and Halesowen as a whole."