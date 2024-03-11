Road closed in Smethwick following major police incident

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Windmill Lane, Smethwick on Monday morning, quickly closing off the road.

It is unknown why the road has been closed as of yet why the road was closed, however, comments posted to a group page online have speculated that shots had been fired at around 4am this morning.

National Express West Midlands was forced to make diversions to their regular services as a result of the road closure, and the travel firm apologised for any inconvenience caused.

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.