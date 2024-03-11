Mother, 21, charged with new-born baby murder

The charge comes after police discovered the baby, who is believed to have been only a day old, at an address in Raglan Street on Wednesday, March 6.

Now, Jia Xin Teo, aged 21, of Raglan Street, has been charged with the murder after appearing at Coventry Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Xin Teo has been remanded into police custody and was due to appear before Warwick Crown Court on Monday.