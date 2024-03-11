Man arrested after early morning violence erupts in Wolverhampton street

A 33-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of drugs after disorder in Wolverhampton on Sunday morning.

Police were called to Church Road, Bradmore close to the Gunmakers Arms pub, at around 1.30am.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab wounds to the chest which are not life threatening and a second victim, a man in his 30s, went to hospital with a small stab wound to his back which is also not life threatening.

It believed the man who was arrsted had been assaulted and he was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

He has since been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

Whilst officers were at the scene, a 36-year-old woman assaulted two officers and has since been charged with two counts of assault.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via LiveChat on their website or call 101 quoting 20/306561/24.