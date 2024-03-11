Four men appear in court after police find nearly 1,000 cannabis plants in Perton

Officers visited the property in Perton on Friday where they found 944 cannabis plants.

Four men have since been charged with producing cannabis.

They include Mikel Hasani, aged 27, from Hinckley, and Martin Kurti, aged 27, Ardit Lataj, aged 29, and Arlind Neza, aged 31, all of no fixed address.

All four men appeared before the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday.

A 44-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, who was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of class B drugs has since been released on conditional bail whilst police continue with their enquiries.