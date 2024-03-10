To give evidence or keep quiet, Bailey Atkinson's alleged murderers take different approach in last week of trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Do they take the witness stand and tell the jury their side of the story at Nottingham Crown Court.

The same jury who have watched the brutal attack which killed Bailey Atkinson on video, from several different CCTV cameras, and in painstaking detail frame by frame.

Defendants do not have to give evidence at their own trial, it is a choice for them alone, with advice from their legal team.

The received wisdom is the risk of failure under cross-examination outweighs the positives of doing well. The prosecution has to prove the defendant's guilt, and in theory the defendant does not prove their innocence.

The majority of the defendants standing trial for the murder of Bailey opted not to give evidence, in some cases their only version of events heard in court are the brief statements read out by their lawyers before being interviewed by detectives, during which they answered "no comment" to each inquiry.

One teenager, too young to be named, went on the stand on Monday. During his evidence he told the jury he was disgusted with himself when shown the video of the attack. He could be seen striking Atkinson eight times.

One defendant, Nvaah Whitter, did want to tell his version of what happened on January 28, last year, and how he ended up in a two car convoy car full of young men hell bent on avenging the stabbing of one of their brothers by Bailey Atkinson in Bloxwich the previous November.

In the cases 'agreed facts', details which both the prosecution and defence lawyers do not contest, Whitter is a 'person of previous good character' and does not have a criminal record, unlike the majority of his fellow passengers.

Another agreed fact is Whitter stayed in the car when others chased Bailey through Walsall before stabbing him to death.

Speaking in a precise low voice, which still made him sound like an 18-year-old he is, Whitter immediately denied knowing who Bailey Atkinson was.

He said: "I did not know him, I had never even heard his name until that night."

He told the jury he had attended Bluecoat School as he was "Church of England" and was studying sports science at Walsall College. He also worked as a plumbers mate as well as doing voluntary work.

He also admitted smoking cannabis "every day" but unlike his fellow passengers did not partake in nitrous oxide balloons. It was his love for cannabis why he stayed in the car as the clock approached midnight, when he eventually asked the driver to take him home.

He said: "I did not want to get in trouble with my mom so I asked to go home, but the driver said later and I did not want to be a pest."

Not being firmer with the driver, or getting out and getting the bus home, would land Whitter in more trouble than his mother could ever muster.

His mobile phone was recovered and on it including a text message to his mother telling her he would be home soon. Instead this time next week, as well as trying to raise three of Whitter's siblings she could have a convicted murderer as a son. She will get none of the sympathy of Bailey's mother but the shame knowing she raised a murderer.

He said: "We decided to go to Walsall and see what's going on, see if there were any friends or any girls about."

When Bailey Atkinson was spotted, according to atmosphere changed in car and within minutes slashes, cuts and stabs would be raining down on his body.

The CCTV footage of the attack was slowed down by Whitter's lawyer, in the back seat of one the cars, within metres of the ultra-violence taking place a mobile phone screen illuminated the back seat.

Whitter said: "I was on my phone, I was checking the bus times from Walsall because I wanted to get away."

Just like he stayed in the car on the way to Walsall, he remained inside for the attack and for the aftermath.

He said: "I was scared. I watched him be killed, no-one deserved to die like that. I wanted to run off but I was scared if I left halfway through they would want to kill me because I was a witness."

Over three days Whitter gave evidence, firstly being questioned his own lawyer, then questioned by the prosecution and finally by his fellow defendants' lawyers.

When Whitter answered the last questions from the prosecutor and fellow defendants' lawyers, the case for the defence ended. And in a.n unusual twist, it would be Whitter's last appearance in the courtroom

The judge, Mr Justice Goss told jurors: "The case for the defence has now finished. There have been times during this case when one or more of the defendants have not been able to be in the dock.

"You must not attach any significance to this, or engage in any speculation to why this is the case. Mr Whitter will not be in the dock from now on, it is not because he does not want to be there, it is just that he cannot be there at this time."

The only other teenager who did not leave the car during the attack, also believed to have been of good character, declined to give evidence.

It will be for the jury to decide whether giving evidence or not, will effect the outcome.

Ronan McCulloch, 19, of Livingstone Road; Sonny Loveridge, 19, of Irvine Road; Benjamin Wilkes, 18, of Guild Avenue, all Bloxwich; Nvaah Whitter, 18, of Innovation Way, Beechdale and Patrick Brookes, 18, of Hunter Crescent, Harden, as well as a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, all from Walsall, and another 17-year-old, from Marston Green, Birmingham, who cannot be named, all deny murder.

The trial continues.