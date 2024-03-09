Man guilty of stabbing friend who 'thought he was going to be killed' in attack

Mohammed Aden , aged 39, pleaded not guilty to unlawful wounding at an address in Woodlands Street in Smethwick on August 26 last year.

But following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, he was convicted by the jury in a unanimous verdict.

In his impact statement read aloud in court by prosecution barrister Mr Geoffrey Dann, victim Eliaf Adams stated: "I once had a friend called Mohammed who stabbed me. I thought I was going to die because I thought he was going to kill me. I used to have money and now I have none due to loss of earnings. I can't work.