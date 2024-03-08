Neighbour describes moment grandfather was 'hit by son-in-law in Mercedes' at murder trial

Thomas Connors, aged 62, died after allegedly being struck by a Mercedes estate driven by his son-in-law William Connors, also known as Bill, during a confrontation in Compton Road, Wolverhampton, on September 11 last year.

Giving evidence for the prosecution, neighbour Astrid Leggeuwei said she was in a front bedroom overlooking the street at about 8pm when she heard a beeping horn and looked out of the window to see what was happening.

"I heard a bit of shouting and a bit of a commotion outside," she told jurors. "There was a car beeping the horn. It is a very busy road and I looked outside. I saw a white estate car being driven half on the pavement and half on the road.

"It then changed direction rapidly."

Mr Earl Pinnock, prosecution barrister, then asked her to describe the movement of the car.