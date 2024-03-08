Men accused of murdering DPD worker were at same violence-marred sports tournament

Aurman Singh of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury on August 21 last year after being "brutally" attacked by a gang of eight men who had travelled from the Black Country in a Mercedes and an Audi.

In the third week of the murder trial of five men accused of killing the 23-year-old, the man alleged to have been the "getaway driver" of the Audi told Stafford Crown Court he had been at the same event in Derby as the victim, Aurman Singh, the previous day.

Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick, said he left after that the event erupted into violence and police were called.

Speaking with the assistance of an interpreter, the HGV driver denied being involved in the trouble at the Derby event or knowing Aurman Singh, but he admitted he knew Jagdeep Singh and shared a house with Manjot Singh, two of his co-defendants.

He told the court that the three had met up at the kabaddi event, but at that time he did not know co-defendant Arshdeep Singh or Sehajpal Singh - who is one of four men still wanted by police in connection with the Shrewsbury attack.

The court had previously heard how Arshdeep Singh had travelled to Derby to collect Sehajpal Singh whose friend had been admitted to hospital following the violence at the kabaddi event.