Jailed: Cannabis gardener tried to run from police after they knocked on front door

A man who tried to run away from a cannabis grow when officers knocked on the front door of a house has been jailed.

By Lauren Hill
Published
Samjir Hoxha was caught with more than 70 cannabis plants. Photos: Staffordshire Police

Samjir Hoxha, aged 33, of Birmingham, was inside the home when officers turned up and looked through the letterbox in November last year.

Police had attended the address after locals reported a potential cannabis grow inside.

Samjir Hoxha. Photo: WMP

When officers got there, Hoxha tried to garden hop away but was quickly detained and arrested at the scene.

