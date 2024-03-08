Bystander performed CPR on teenager after fatal stabbing in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The victim has been named as 17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth.

A passer-by was performing CPR on the teenager when paramedics arrived at the scene, but the teenager was sadly pronounced dead just before 4.30pm.

Enquiries were continuing on Friday as police carried out forensic searches in the area which remained cordoned.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing of a youth in West Park, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton at 4.20pm on Thursday.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

"Ambulance staff took over care of the patient from a bystander who had started CPR. The youngster was given full advanced life support at the scene, but sadly, it was not possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

A police cordon is still in place

Investigators are continuing with door-to-door enquiries and reviewing CCTV from around the location as the suspect remains at large.

Extra patrols are also in place with neighbourhood officers in the area offering reassurance to residents over the coming days.

Chief Superintendent Rich Fisher, of Wolverhampton Police, said: "Another young life has tragically been taken by knife crime and our focus is bringing those responsible to justice.

"We are keeping Harleigh's family updated with this fast-moving investigation and our thoughts are with them at this devastating time.

"We would like to thank the people of Wolverhampton, and particularly those in this area of West Park, who have been coming forward with information following this awful incident.

"And we would ask anyone who's yet to speak to us, but believes they can help, to contact us.

"We know how destructive and cruel knife crime is and we are working with partners across the city to educate youngsters, support those who are vulnerable, and help our children stay safe.

"That work will continue as we will not tolerate such violence on our streets."

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3259 of 7 March.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.