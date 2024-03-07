Thomas Connors, aged 63, died after being struck by a Mercedes during a noisy confrontation with son-in-law William Connors, also known as Bill, in Compton Road, Wolverhampton, on September 11 last year.

In a recorded interview played to the jury Connors's wife of three years Bridget Anne, aged 35, told detectives her husband had "smashed up" her home on a number of times and matters came to a head on the morning of the alleged murder.

She said after a number of incidents she warned Connors that she had enough and if there was a repeat in this "behaviour" she would report him to the police.

Mrs Connors stated that her family were at first unhappy about their marriage, but accepted it. She said there was an earlier incident when her father helped the defendant to fix his van, but her husband subsequently smashed up the vehicle because he couldn't fix it himself. She also said he had made threats to hurt his own brothers relating to issues on his side of the family.