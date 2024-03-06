Police appeal for man, 37, wanted for failing to appear in court on assault charge
West Midlands Police is appealing for help to find a man who has failed to appear in court to answer an assault charge.
Police are asking for help in finding 37-year-old Daniel Byrne, from Yardley, Birmingham.
Police are asking anyone who has seen the man to get in touch via 101, quoting log 20CV/182151A/19, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on the force website.
On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Do you know the whereabouts of Daniel Byrne?
"The 37-year-old from Yardley, Birmingham, is wanted for failing to appear in court on a charge of serious assault."