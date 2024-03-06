Express & Star
Close

Police appeal for man, 37, wanted for failing to appear in court on assault charge

West Midlands Police is appealing for help to find a man who has failed to appear in court to answer an assault charge.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Do you know where Daniel Byrne is? Police are looking for him after he failed to appear in court

Police are asking for help in finding 37-year-old Daniel Byrne, from Yardley, Birmingham.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the man to get in touch via 101, quoting log 20CV/182151A/19, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on the force website.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Do you know the whereabouts of Daniel Byrne?

"The 37-year-old from Yardley, Birmingham, is wanted for failing to appear in court on a charge of serious assault."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular