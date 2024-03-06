A jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Thomas Connors, who was 63, died from severe head injuries after being deliberately struck by a car during the altercation, in Compton Road, in Wolverhampton, on September 11 last year.

The court was shown graphic CCTV footage of the men arguing moments before the grandfather was struck by a white Mercedes being driven by banned motorist William Connors, aged 27.

The defendant had pulled up outside the victim's home allegedly looking for his ex-partner Bridget-Ann, who had reported him to the police earlier that day after an incident at a property in Armstrong Drive, Dunstall Park.

Opening the murder trial on Tuesday afternoon prosecuting barrister Mr Mark Heywood KC said: "Ladies and gentlemen, this trial concerns the death of Thomas Connors who was struck by a car outside his house on September 11 last year.