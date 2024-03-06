Man charged with murder after crash that killed motorbike rider in Staffordshire

The collision just after 10pm on Sunday on Comberford Road, Tamworth, involved a black Audi Q3 and a Harley Davidson motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike, Richard Radbourne, was found with serious injuries. Sadly, the 47-year-old died at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist police officers.

Murat Karakas, 51 and also of Tamworth, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man, also of Tamworth, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Staffordshire Police is running an online portal where witnesses to the collision can leave information and any relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage. Access the portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24L06-PO1.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.