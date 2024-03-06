Long ban and massive court costs for drink driver who had to be stopped by police stinger device

Simon Benjamin, aged 32, of Olde Hall Road, in Featherstone, near Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to five charges related to the events in Shrewsbury on November 12, 2023.

He was handed a 40-month driving ban and court costs of more than £1,200 when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court was told Benjamin had failed to stop for police when he drove a silver Ford Focus on London Road, in Shrewsbury.

Benjamin told the court that he "panicked" and proceeded to drive at speed from London Road in Shrewsbury to Junction 1 of the M54, without reasonable consideration for other persons on the road.

Prosecutor Mrs Sharan Gill said two police officers saw Benjamin driving close to other vehicles, swerving and braking erratically. He was also speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone. And the court was told that he went through a red light.