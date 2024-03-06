Drugs and weapons seized and men arrested in Birmingham raids

Following reports from the public, two warrants were carried out on Wakeford Road and Gorleston Road on Tuesday.

Officers searched the property where class A drugs were found, while mobile phones, bladed weapons and a firearm were also seized by officers.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with the intent to supply class A drugs.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of a firearm, while a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

The three men remain in police custody whilst enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Krisoffer Stevens said: “The warrant yesterday shows we will not tolerate drugs within our communities.

“Local communities play a huge part in our fight in getting drugs off the street, and my message is simple, if you suspect anything like this is happening near you or causing issues to your community, don’t sit in silence, report it to us and we will act on it.

"If you have information about drugs and drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org."