The fatal collision, involving a black Audi A3 and a Harley Davidson motorbike, happened on Comberford Road, Tamworth, just after 10pm on Sunday.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 40s, was found in critical condition.

Despite efforts from ambulance staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 23 and 51, both from Tamworth, who were arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving, remain in police custody on Tuesday.

Staffordshire Police has reissued an appeal for people with information about the crash, or witnesses, to get in touch.

Officers are "particularly interested" in seeing CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage from Coronation Street, Ludgate, Barbara Street, Hospital Street, Upper Gungate, Comberford Road, Gill Way and Wigginton Road, taken between 9.45pm and 10pm on Sunday.

A dedicated online portal where people can leave information or footage has been created by the force.

To access the Major Incident Public Portal, go to mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24L06-PO1.

Alternatively, people can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.